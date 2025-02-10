Vetevendosje's Election Win: A New Chapter for Kosovo?

The ruling Vetevendosje party is projected to emerge victorious in Kosovo's parliamentary elections, though coalition talks will be necessary to secure governance, according to initial exit polls. This outcome positions Prime Minister Albin Kurti to potentially lead the Balkan nation's government after securing 38.2% of the vote.

Albin Kurti, a leftist and Albanian nationalist, first assumed leadership in 2021 when Vetevendosje captured over half of the parliamentary seats. This election sees them ahead but falling short of a majority, with the Democratic Party of Kosovo and the Democratic League of Kosovo trailing with 22.4% and 20.1%, respectively.

Since claiming independence from Serbia in 2008, Kosovo has grappled with internal and external political dynamics, notably affecting its relations with the U.S. and EU. The EU's recent funding cuts highlight increasing tensions, as the Democratic League of Kosovo promises to mend these crucial alliances and push for NATO membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)