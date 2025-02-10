Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talk: Steel and Aluminum in Crosshairs

U.S. President Donald Trump announced forthcoming 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, with further reciprocal tariffs to be detailed soon. The move, discussed aboard Air Force One, aims to take swift effect, impacting trade dynamics and potentially escalating trade tensions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:08 IST
Trump's Tariff Talk: Steel and Aluminum in Crosshairs
Tariffs
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move poised to stir trade relations, U.S. President Donald Trump declared plans to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States. The announcement was made aboard Air Force One on Sunday, signaling looming changes in the international trade landscape.

Trump's declaration also included plans for reciprocal tariffs, expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to his statements to reporters. This development is set to take effect almost immediately, underscoring the administration's rapid response approach to trade imbalances.

The intended tariffs could have profound effects on the global economy, potentially leading to heightened tensions between trading partners. The administration's bold stance reflects ongoing concerns over domestic industry protection and efforts to rectify perceived trade disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025