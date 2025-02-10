Trump's Tariff Talk: Steel and Aluminum in Crosshairs

In a significant move poised to stir trade relations, U.S. President Donald Trump declared plans to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States. The announcement was made aboard Air Force One on Sunday, signaling looming changes in the international trade landscape.

Trump's declaration also included plans for reciprocal tariffs, expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to his statements to reporters. This development is set to take effect almost immediately, underscoring the administration's rapid response approach to trade imbalances.

The intended tariffs could have profound effects on the global economy, potentially leading to heightened tensions between trading partners. The administration's bold stance reflects ongoing concerns over domestic industry protection and efforts to rectify perceived trade disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)