Trump's Bold Plan: Buying and Owning Gaza

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to purchase Gaza, signaling a potential shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Trump suggested using sections of Gaza for regional rebuilding efforts by handing them over to neighboring states.

The President revealed his strategy while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, indicating a strategic approach to fostering peace and development in the region.

This proposition, if realized, could have significant implications for the geopolitical landscape and the ongoing conversation about rebuilding efforts in war-torn parts of the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)