Trump's Bold Plan: Buying and Owning Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his commitment to buying Gaza and suggests allocating parts of it to other Middle Eastern countries to aid in reconstruction. He disclosed this plan during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One.

Updated: 10-02-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to purchase Gaza, signaling a potential shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Trump suggested using sections of Gaza for regional rebuilding efforts by handing them over to neighboring states.

The President revealed his strategy while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, indicating a strategic approach to fostering peace and development in the region.

This proposition, if realized, could have significant implications for the geopolitical landscape and the ongoing conversation about rebuilding efforts in war-torn parts of the Middle East.

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

