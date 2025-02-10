Left Menu

Hamas Denounces Trump's Gaza Remarks

Ezzat El Rashq, of Hamas's political bureau, criticized President Trump's comments about buying and owning Gaza. Rashq vowed Palestinians would counter any attempts at displacement after Trump's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-02-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 04:27 IST
Hamas Denounces Trump's Gaza Remarks
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a stern rebuke, Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his comments regarding the 'buying and owning' of Gaza. The organization's statement was released on Monday, highlighting their opposition.

Rashq was quick to underline the determination of the Palestinian people to resist any agenda that threatens their displacement. These remarks came as a direct response to President Trump's contentious claims.

This development adds another layer to the ongoing tensions between the United States and Palestinian authorities, underscoring the complexity of regional geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025