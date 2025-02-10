Hamas Denounces Trump's Gaza Remarks
Ezzat El Rashq, of Hamas's political bureau, criticized President Trump's comments about buying and owning Gaza. Rashq vowed Palestinians would counter any attempts at displacement after Trump's statements.
In a stern rebuke, Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his comments regarding the 'buying and owning' of Gaza. The organization's statement was released on Monday, highlighting their opposition.
Rashq was quick to underline the determination of the Palestinian people to resist any agenda that threatens their displacement. These remarks came as a direct response to President Trump's contentious claims.
This development adds another layer to the ongoing tensions between the United States and Palestinian authorities, underscoring the complexity of regional geopolitics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
