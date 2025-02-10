Left Menu

Trump's Bold Trade Move: New Tariffs Shake Global Markets

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S., escalating his trade policy. Trump will also announce reciprocal tariffs, matching those levied by other countries, aiming for equitable treatment. Major sources of U.S. steel imports include Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 04:29 IST
Trump's Bold Trade Move: New Tariffs Shake Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move set to rattle international trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States. This decision marks another significant escalation in Trump's efforts to overhaul trade policies.

Trump, who discussed the plan with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the NFL Super Bowl, detailed that reciprocal tariffs would also be announced soon. These tariffs aim to balance the trade equation by matching tariffs imposed by other countries, affecting all trading partners.

The U.S. steel industry has seen varied utilization rates due to previously established quotas, and the largest steel importers include Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. The upcoming announcement is expected to provide more specifics on this new trade strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025