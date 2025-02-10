Trump's Bold Trade Move: New Tariffs Shake Global Markets

In a bold move set to rattle international trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States. This decision marks another significant escalation in Trump's efforts to overhaul trade policies.

Trump, who discussed the plan with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the NFL Super Bowl, detailed that reciprocal tariffs would also be announced soon. These tariffs aim to balance the trade equation by matching tariffs imposed by other countries, affecting all trading partners.

The U.S. steel industry has seen varied utilization rates due to previously established quotas, and the largest steel importers include Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. The upcoming announcement is expected to provide more specifics on this new trade strategy.

