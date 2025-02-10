Manipur Political Turmoil: Resignation Sparks Debate over BJP's Governance

In a dramatic development in Manipur's political landscape, Chief Minister Biren Singh tendered his resignation amidst growing allegations from opposition leaders. The Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, suggested the move was orchestrated to save the ruling BJP government rather than addressing the region's pressing issues.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, also weighed in on the situation, highlighting the sustained pressure from the public and institutions like the Supreme Court as contributing factors to Singh's resignation. Gandhi criticized the former Chief Minister for fostering division and placed responsibility on PM Narendra Modi for allowing such a situation to escalate.

The resignation follows a period marked by conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities, triggered by a judicial order to consider Meitei's inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list. As Manipur grapples with these ethnic tensions, Singh expressed gratitude to the central government for its support while urging the continuation of development and security measures.

