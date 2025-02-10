Pacific Tensions: Cook Islands’ China Deal Stirs Debate

In New Zealand, the Cook Islands' Prime Minister's trip to China is raising eyebrows, particularly due to the lack of consultation with its larger neighbor, New Zealand, which shares constitutional ties with the islands.

Concerns are mounting over potential national security threats posed by China's expanding influence in the Pacific, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon insisting on clarity and dialogue.

Despite Prime Minister Mark Brown's assurances of openness, New Zealand's government and Cook Islands' populace question the secrecy surrounding the visit, especially regarding critical partnerships involving infrastructure and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)