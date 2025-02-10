The Renaming of the Gulf: Gulf of America Day

In a bold move aimed at boosting national pride, US President Donald Trump has declared February 9 as 'Gulf of America Day'. This follows a recent executive order by Trump to officially rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The announcement came as Trump was en route to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, a city situated along the gulf. 'We are flying right over it right now,' Trump remarked aboard Air Force One, underscoring the significance of the proclamation.

Trump's initiative is part of a broader effort to reignite American pride in its historical achievements. The President has urged public officials and citizens alike to participate in observances that reflect this spirit.

