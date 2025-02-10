Vetevendosje Edges Ahead: Kosovo's Political Crossroads

Kosovo's Vetevendosje party emerged victorious in the recent parliamentary election, securing 41.3% of votes but falling short of an outright majority, preliminary results revealed.

This election marks a decline from the party's previous performance in 2021, yet positions Prime Minister Albin Kurti to lead another government. Observers express concerns over continued ethnic tensions, particularly regarding relations with Serbia and EU economic repercussions.

As coalition talks begin, Kurti's stance against forming alliances remains firm, adding complexity to Kosovo's political landscape, already strained by existing grievances and international pressures.

