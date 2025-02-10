Left Menu

Germany's Economic Fears: A Nation on Edge Ahead of Elections

A survey reveals that 70% of Germans are worried about high living costs amidst economic contraction. With an election approaching, concerns over inflation, energy costs, and societal polarization prevail. Trust in politicians is notably low, highlighting dissatisfaction with the government's response to economic and social issues.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:02 IST
As Germany, once heralded as Europe's economic powerhouse, faces a downturn, concerns among its citizens mount. A recent survey has highlighted the growing anxiety over the nation's economic future with rising living costs and a contracting economy fueling public worry.

The survey, conducted by the German reinsurer R&V, underscores a dramatic shift in sentiment. Seventy percent of respondents expressed concern about the increasing cost of living, attributing their unease to persistently high prices despite a drop in inflation.

Political instability further compounds these economic woes, as Germany heads toward elections. The collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government has left the nation with a minority government, adding to the distrust and dissatisfaction felt by many Germans who believe their political leaders are out of touch with reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

