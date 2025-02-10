Left Menu

BJP's Landmark Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections: A Hat-Trick Feat

The BJP clinched a historic win in Delhi, ending AAP's dominance. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlights the focus on development under PM Modi's leadership. The party secured 48 out of 70 seats, with Parvesh Verma defeating Arvind Kejriwal. Congress failed to gain any seat, marking another setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:09 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections, reclaiming control after 27 years. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale attributed the victory to the electorate's desire for development, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as instrumental in this success.

Ramdas Athawale described the electoral outcome as a significant 'hat trick' alongside BJP's wins in Haryana and Maharashtra last year. He emphasized the party's strength and the unlikely cohesion among opposition parties, referencing the 2029 elections as a future challenge.

MP Ravi Kishan expressed gratitude to Delhi's citizens for their trust in Modi's policies, highlighting the BJP's assurance of development initiatives. Notably, BJP's Parvesh Verma secured a decisive victory against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while the Congress faced another setback, failing to win any seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

