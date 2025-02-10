SEC's New Direction: Resignations and Restructures Amid Administrative Shifts

A day after federal employees were invited to resign by the Trump administration, Mark Uyeda, the acting boss of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), spoke to a concerned audience in Washington. He sidestepped discussing agency job security, focusing instead on his career journey.

The SEC faces possible restructuring under the Trump administration, including centralized power among Republican commissioners and a scaled-back crypto enforcement unit, according to insiders. Critics, however, warn that such rapid shifts could disrupt the agency's regulatory functions.

Paul Atkins awaits confirmation as SEC chair, and his tenure could steer the agency away from previous aggressive enforcement strategies. Meanwhile, an email end to remote work stirred unrest among employees, resulting in legal challenges and further calls for clarity from agency leaders.

