Leadership Shift in Manipur Sparks Political Turmoil and Security Measures

The political landscape in Manipur is undergoing a significant shift as state BJP in-charge Sambit Patra engages in closed-door discussions following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. Patra met with key BJP legislators known to have a contentious relationship with Singh, exploring the party's next strategic steps.

Meanwhile, security measures are being reinforced in the state capital, focusing on sensitive areas. This comes amid concerns over ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, leading to over 250 fatalities. Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra has voiced antagonism against any imposition of President’s Rule.

Singh's departure from office, which comes after significant political pressure and a Supreme Court investigation into leaked audio, leaves a vacuum while the governor seeks alternative leadership arrangements. The state continues to grapple with ethnic strife, highlighting pressing issues like border infiltration and the fight against narco-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)