DMK Leader Calls for Accountability Amid Manipur Turmoil
DMK leader Kanimozhi accused the BJP of embracing 'fascist politics' in Manipur, urging Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to accept responsibility for the ethnic violence in the region. The unrest resulted in over 220 deaths and 60,000 displacements. Kanimozhi called for a fair investigation of the incidents.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, DMK leader Kanimozhi accused the BJP of engaging in 'fascist politics' in Manipur. She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah take responsibility for the violent unrest in the northeastern state.
With over 220 lives lost and 60,000 people displaced, Manipur has been a hotspot for ethnic violence. Allegations of abductions, killings, and sexual assaults paint a grave picture of the situation, which Kanimozhi attributes to government's 'support and apathy'.
Kanimozhi further pointed fingers at former Chief Minister Biren Singh, claiming his resignation followed the leak of an incriminating audio tape and pressures from opposition parties. She urged the need for an impartial commission to investigate the incidents in Manipur thoroughly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Kicks Off Utkarsh Conclave & 38th National Games
Prime Minister Modi Launches ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ Business Summit
Dehradun Gears Up for Prime Minister Modi's Visit and Inauguration of 38th National Games
Prime Minister Modi Praises President Murmu's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'
There is wave against Kejriwal's party, people will sweep it out of Delhi with 'broom': Home Minister Amit Shah at Mustafabad rally.