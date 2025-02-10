DMK Leader Calls for Accountability Amid Manipur Turmoil

In a scathing critique, DMK leader Kanimozhi accused the BJP of engaging in 'fascist politics' in Manipur. She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah take responsibility for the violent unrest in the northeastern state.

With over 220 lives lost and 60,000 people displaced, Manipur has been a hotspot for ethnic violence. Allegations of abductions, killings, and sexual assaults paint a grave picture of the situation, which Kanimozhi attributes to government's 'support and apathy'.

Kanimozhi further pointed fingers at former Chief Minister Biren Singh, claiming his resignation followed the leak of an incriminating audio tape and pressures from opposition parties. She urged the need for an impartial commission to investigate the incidents in Manipur thoroughly.

