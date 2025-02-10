Tariff Tensions: U.S. Economic Adviser Criticizes India's Trade Barriers
U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, described India's trade tariffs as 'enormously high' and an impediment to imports. He indicated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump have critical tariff-related discussions ahead, advocating for reciprocal U.S. tariffs that match those of global partners.
Kevin Hassett, the top economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, sharply criticized India's substantial tariffs, describing them as 'enormously high' barriers to imports. His comments on Monday highlighted growing trade tensions between the two nations.
Hassett pointed out that President Trump believes in imposing reciprocal tariffs that mirror those imposed by other countries. He suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have significant discussions with Trump during their upcoming meeting regarding India's trade practices.
Highlighting disparities, Hassett noted that nearly every major trading partner, including Canada, Mexico, and Britain, had tariffs comparable to those of the United States. This, he implied, justified potential U.S. measures against perceived unfair trade practices.
