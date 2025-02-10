Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Election Strategies in Rajasthan
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP for using divisive politics during elections in Rajasthan, labeling it an 'Election Hindu Party.' He highlighted the unavailability of essential resources at pilgrimage sites and unmet promises regarding LPG subsidies as examples of BJP's governance failures.
In a sharp critique, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of using divisive tactics to win elections in Rajasthan, calling it an 'Election Hindu Party.' He alleged that the party's strategies include holding meetings in Prayagraj to mislead the public.
Gehlot pointed out that while the BJP promises religious commitment, it neglects the needs of pilgrimage sites like Galta Ji in Jaipur, where flower garlands were unavailable for 23 days, breaking long-standing traditions.
Furthermore, Gehlot raised issues regarding the unmet LPG subsidy promises made by the BJP and accused the party of failing the state's poor, as gas cylinders remain financially burdensome.
