Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Election Strategies in Rajasthan

In a sharp critique, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of using divisive tactics to win elections in Rajasthan, calling it an 'Election Hindu Party.' He alleged that the party's strategies include holding meetings in Prayagraj to mislead the public.

Gehlot pointed out that while the BJP promises religious commitment, it neglects the needs of pilgrimage sites like Galta Ji in Jaipur, where flower garlands were unavailable for 23 days, breaking long-standing traditions.

Furthermore, Gehlot raised issues regarding the unmet LPG subsidy promises made by the BJP and accused the party of failing the state's poor, as gas cylinders remain financially burdensome.

