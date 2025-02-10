Tensions Flare as Hamas Delays Hostage Release

In a significant development, Hamas announced on Monday that it will postpone the next scheduled release of hostages. This decision comes amid accusations against Israel for breaching the agreed-upon ceasefire terms, as noted by Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The six-week ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, initiated post the October 7, 2023, attack, involves the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. To date, five such exchanges have taken place, resulting in the release of 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners.

The upcoming exchange, set for Saturday, was to include three Israeli hostages swapped for several hundred Palestinian prisoners. However, allegations of systematic violations by Israel over the last three weeks have led to a delay, heightening the fragile tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)