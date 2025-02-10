Ceasefire Tensions: Hostage Release Halted Amid Accusations

A Hamas spokesperson on Monday accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement by targeting Palestinians in Gaza with airstrikes, leading to a delay in the forthcoming hostage release.

The ongoing ceasefire, intended to last six weeks, includes the exchange of dozens of hostages for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Since its commencement, five swaps have been conducted, freeing a significant number of hostages and prisoners.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas' military wing, criticized Israel for ongoing violations, which include delaying Palestinians' return to Gaza, airstrikes, and blocking humanitarian aid, prompting the postponement of this Saturday's exchange.

