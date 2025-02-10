Left Menu

Distress and Malnourishment: Hostages and Detainees Under Dire Conditions

The U.N. human rights office expressed concern over distressing images of malnourished Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees released as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal. These individuals endured dire conditions, drawing comparisons to Holocaust survivors. Concerns were raised about the public display of hostages and their treatment upon release.

The U.N. human rights office has described images of emaciated Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees as 'distressing,' urging global attention on their dire living conditions.

Following their release under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, these individuals displayed evident signs of ill-treatment, sparking comparisons to Holocaust survivors.

Concerns also emerged over the public parading of hostages by Hamas and the conditions faced by Palestinian detainees in Israel.

