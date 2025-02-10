Phone-Tapping Allegation Sparks Political Tension in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, BJP's Madan Rathore issued a show cause notice to Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena for allegedly tarnishing the government's reputation by claiming phone-tapping. This claim fueled Congress protests demanding Chief Minister's resignation. Meena asserts his allegiance, plans to respond to the notice punctually.
In a significant political development, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore has issued a show cause notice to Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. The notice accuses Meena of daubing the state government's image by alleging his phone was tapped during a recent public meeting.
Meena, claiming ignorance of the notice, maintains his stance as a loyal party member and has committed to replying swiftly upon receipt. The controversy has gained traction in the Rajasthan Assembly, with Congress demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in response to the phone-tapping allegations.
This dispute follows Meena's resignation from his ministerial post after suboptimal election results, which he announced during a religious event. While attending to his official duties, Meena has abstained from cabinet meetings since submitting his resignation in June.
