Ecuador's Election Shake-Up Sends Bonds Plummeting

Ecuador's bonds fell sharply following a tight presidential race result, challenging market expectations. Incumbent Daniel Noboa and leftist Luisa Gonzalez each gained about 44% of the votes, leading to a runoff. Analysts highlight uncertainty and potential impact on the sovereign bond market.

Updated: 10-02-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ecuador's government bonds nosedived on Monday after election results delivered a surprise, defying predictions for a first-round win by the incumbent Daniel Noboa. Noboa, a center-right politician, and his leftist contender, Luisa Gonzalez, each garnered approximately 44% of the vote, setting the stage for a dramatic runoff on April 13.

The South American nation's sovereign bonds, spanning 2030, 2035, and 2040 maturities, plunged between 5.0 and 10.6 cents on the dollar, representing drops of 8% to 16%. Analysts pointed out the heightened uncertainty facing Quito. 'We maintain an overweight position in Ecuador, but concede that the market will likely initially correct to account for increased binary risk,' noted JPMorgan in an analyst comment.

Ecuadorian bonds, lauded for their performance last year due to a more stable government under Noboa, witnessed gains. Polls hinted at a first-round victory for Noboa, renowned for his crackdown on violent drug gangs and debt issues. However, the election outcome has analysts like Tellimer Research adjusting forecasts, slightly favoring Gonzalez due to political fragmentation concerns. The nation's exclusion from international capital markets persists, despite recent strategic debt-for-nature swaps.

