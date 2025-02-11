Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Gaza Remarks
A senior Hamas official criticized President Trump's remarks about US ownership of Gaza as 'absurd' and a reflection of ignorance about Palestine. Trump's comments on Gaza's ownership and the right to return have sparked controversy and contradictions within his administration's stance on the issue.
Controversy has erupted following President Donald Trump's comment on the US 'ownership' of Gaza, deemed 'absurd' by a senior Hamas official.
Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned the remarks as reflecting ignorance of the Palestinian cause and the region's complexities.
Trump's statement contradicts his administration's previous assurances that his plan only entails temporary relocation for Palestinians.
