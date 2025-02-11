Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Gaza Remarks

A senior Hamas official criticized President Trump's remarks about US ownership of Gaza as 'absurd' and a reflection of ignorance about Palestine. Trump's comments on Gaza's ownership and the right to return have sparked controversy and contradictions within his administration's stance on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Gaza Remarks
  • Israel

Controversy has erupted following President Donald Trump's comment on the US 'ownership' of Gaza, deemed 'absurd' by a senior Hamas official.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned the remarks as reflecting ignorance of the Palestinian cause and the region's complexities.

Trump's statement contradicts his administration's previous assurances that his plan only entails temporary relocation for Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

