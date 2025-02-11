Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Gaza Remarks

Controversy has erupted following President Donald Trump's comment on the US 'ownership' of Gaza, deemed 'absurd' by a senior Hamas official.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned the remarks as reflecting ignorance of the Palestinian cause and the region's complexities.

Trump's statement contradicts his administration's previous assurances that his plan only entails temporary relocation for Palestinians.

