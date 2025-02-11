Left Menu

Trump Grants Pardon to Ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump plans to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Previously, Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence for political corruption, reducing it after eight years of imprisonment. This pardon, reported initially by Axios, follows Blagojevich's appearance on Trump's 'Celebrity Apprentice'.

President Donald Trump is set to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Monday, sources reveal.

Blagojevich, who previously had his 14-year political corruption sentence commuted by Trump, will receive official pardon documents this afternoon.

This development was first reported by Axios, highlighting Trump's intervention after Blagojevich served eight out of his 14-year sentence.

