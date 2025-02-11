Controversy Erupts as Trump Fires Key Whistleblower Advocate

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has fired Hampton Dellinger, the head of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, igniting a legal battle over the legality of the termination. Dellinger argues his removal was unjustified and contravened statutory protections.

Dellinger, appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in 2024, asserts that his dismissal was communicated via an email from the White House personnel office, claiming it lacked legal authority. His lawsuit, filed in a Washington D.C. federal court, seeks reinstatement.

This development follows a series of removals by the Trump administration, raising concerns about the protection of whistleblowers who expose federal misconduct. Critics argue that this could dissuade federal employees from reporting wrongdoing.

