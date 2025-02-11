Ecuador's Bonds Tumble Following Tight Presidential Election

Ecuador's government bonds experienced a significant drop on Monday following an unexpected outcome in the presidential election. The tight contest between incumbent Daniel Noboa and his main rival, Luisa Gonzalez, left financial markets on edge as the two candidates each secured around 44% of the votes, prompting a runoff scheduled for April 13.

The country's key sovereign bonds, maturing in 2030, 2035, and 2040, devalued by up to 8.5 cents on the dollar. Analysts attribute the plunge to uncertainties around a Gonzalez presidency. Her governance could suggest reluctance to service external debt, a concern highlighted by Katrina Butt from AllianceBernstein, emphasizing the struggle ahead for legislative reforms.

With neither party attaining a National Assembly majority, coalition-building becomes crucial yet challenging. Despite Ecuadorean bonds performing strongly last year under Noboa, financial experts find the current election results disappointing. The upcoming runoff remains crucial, as third-place candidate Leonidas Iza holds potential sway, having criticized the government's environmental policies.

