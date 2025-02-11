Trump Calls for Ceasefire Cancellation over Hamas Hostage Crisis

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump has advised the cancellation of the tenuous ceasefire with Hamas, should the militant group fail to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza by Saturday midday. Speaking to reporters while signing executive orders, Trump underscored the urgency of the situation.

Trump's remarks put pressure on Israel, as he warned that failure to release the hostages would result in catastrophic consequences, stating, "all hell is going to break out." He also expressed concerns for the hostages' safety, fearing that some might not have survived.

Despite the strong rhetoric, Trump clarified that his stance was personal and acknowledged that Israel has the ultimate authority to decide on the ceasefire's future. This development adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile Middle East peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)