Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up Foreign Bribery Protections

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order instructing the Justice Department to halt prosecutions of Americans accused of bribing foreign officials. This order interrupts the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), a law dating back to 1977 designed to curb overseas corruption by American businesses.

The FCPA has long been a benchmark for American firms operating abroad, prohibiting the bribery of foreign officials. Trump believes that suspending its enforcement will boost American business, claiming that the law has made the country a laughing stock internationally.

Transparency International, an anti-corruption group, argues that the FCPA is a critical tool in fighting global corruption. Meanwhile, the White House argues that American firms face disadvantages due to FCPA restrictions, as foreign competitors might not adhere to such regulations.

