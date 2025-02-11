Left Menu

Trump's Gambit: Leverage, Hostages, and a Controversial Gaza Plan

President Donald Trump announced a precarious ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, threatening to cancel it if hostages are not released by Hamas. His controversial plan to claim US ownership of Gaza and the forced movement of Palestinians has sparked criticism and international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:24 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that a delicate ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should end if Hamas doesn’t release remaining hostages by Saturday noon. This statement has sparked considerable tension and raised questions about the ongoing conflict.

In a strategic shift, Trump floated a proposal for U.S. involvement in Gaza’s future, envisioning a Middle-Eastern “Riviera,” a plan that has been met with sharp criticism from Arab nations. Meanwhile, Egypt has delivered a strong rebuke to any attempts to move Palestinians from their land, reinforcing support for a two-state solution.

Trump's stance not only risks destabilizing the current ceasefire but also raises alarm over the implications of withholding aid to key allies like Jordan and Egypt. In response, Hamas and other stakeholders have openly criticized Trump’s approach to the Palestinian crisis, describing it as misguided and ignorant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

