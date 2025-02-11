Left Menu

Trump's Bold Proposal: Redrawing the Middle East Map

President Trump is pressing Jordan's King Abdullah II to accept refugees from Gaza amid tense regional dynamics. Trump's plan includes relocating Palestinians and positioning the U.S. to control Gaza, leading to widespread opposition from Jordan and other Arab nations citing security and geopolitical concerns.

President Donald Trump is urging Jordan's King Abdullah II to consider welcoming refugees from Gaza as part of a broader Middle East plan, putting pressure on the Arab nation during a critical ceasefire moment.

Trump's initiative, which involves pushing Palestinians into neighboring countries and transforming Gaza into a U.S.-controlled area, faces strong rejection from Arab states, including Jordan. Concerns range from disrupting the Israel-Palestinian two-state goal to heightened security risks.

Despite opposition, Trump remains optimistic about persuading leadership, threatening U.S. aid cuts to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse cooperation. Trump's strategy elicits fundamental questions on its feasibility and implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

