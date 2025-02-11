Trump's Bold Proposal: Redrawing the Middle East Map

President Donald Trump is urging Jordan's King Abdullah II to consider welcoming refugees from Gaza as part of a broader Middle East plan, putting pressure on the Arab nation during a critical ceasefire moment.

Trump's initiative, which involves pushing Palestinians into neighboring countries and transforming Gaza into a U.S.-controlled area, faces strong rejection from Arab states, including Jordan. Concerns range from disrupting the Israel-Palestinian two-state goal to heightened security risks.

Despite opposition, Trump remains optimistic about persuading leadership, threatening U.S. aid cuts to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse cooperation. Trump's strategy elicits fundamental questions on its feasibility and implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)