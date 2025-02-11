Left Menu

Bangladesh Poised for December Elections Amid Rising Tensions

Bangladesh's interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is preparing for general elections by December. The BNP, advocating for early elections, emphasizes accountability for recent unrest. Meanwhile, the government addresses inflation, which reached 9.94% in January, with promises of economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:57 IST
Bangladesh Poised for December Elections Amid Rising Tensions
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is on track to hold general elections in December, as confirmed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following a meeting with interim government chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus.

The nation's caretaker government, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus since mass protests ousted then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, faces pressure from both the BNP and protests for an earlier election date.

Amidst rising tensions, with recent incidents of unrest, the interim government is also focused on economic measures to address the country's inflation, which stood at 9.94% in January, according to the central bank's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025