Bangladesh Poised for December Elections Amid Rising Tensions

Bangladesh is on track to hold general elections in December, as confirmed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following a meeting with interim government chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus.

The nation's caretaker government, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus since mass protests ousted then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, faces pressure from both the BNP and protests for an earlier election date.

Amidst rising tensions, with recent incidents of unrest, the interim government is also focused on economic measures to address the country's inflation, which stood at 9.94% in January, according to the central bank's report.

