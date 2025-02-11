Congress Dismisses AAP Allegiance, Blasts BJP's Political Maneuvers

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday dismissed claims suggesting that members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were in contact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, asserting the Congress does not indulge in breaking other parties. However, he emphasized that the Congress leadership is closely observing the political climate in Punjab.

In a scathing critique of the BJP, Tiwari accused them of having a history rife with 'horse-trading' and dismantling parties, referencing incidents in Maharashtra, Goa, and Manipur. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari stated, "BJP's history of horse-trading and party-breaking is evident – seen in Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur. They may attempt this in Punjab too. Meanwhile, the Congress does not engage in such practices. Our party leadership is monitoring the situation closely."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari expressed concerns over Punjab's political instability, asserting any turbulence could have catastrophic national implications. He criticized Delhi's understanding of Punjab, highlighting its unique ethos and culture. Tewari advocated for a strategic border policy, emphasizing Punjab's significance as a border state prone to external threats.

