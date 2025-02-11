Left Menu

Congress Dismisses AAP Allegiance, Blasts BJP's Political Maneuvers

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari refuted claims about AAP MLAs contacting BJP or Congress, citing their disinterest in fragmenting parties. He criticized BJP's horse-trading history, while Manish Tewari warned of Punjab's political instability impacting national security. Amid Delhi election outcomes, BJP forecasts Punjab government's fall, while AAP faces internal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:36 IST
Congress Dismisses AAP Allegiance, Blasts BJP's Political Maneuvers
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday dismissed claims suggesting that members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were in contact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, asserting the Congress does not indulge in breaking other parties. However, he emphasized that the Congress leadership is closely observing the political climate in Punjab.

In a scathing critique of the BJP, Tiwari accused them of having a history rife with 'horse-trading' and dismantling parties, referencing incidents in Maharashtra, Goa, and Manipur. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari stated, "BJP's history of horse-trading and party-breaking is evident – seen in Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur. They may attempt this in Punjab too. Meanwhile, the Congress does not engage in such practices. Our party leadership is monitoring the situation closely."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari expressed concerns over Punjab's political instability, asserting any turbulence could have catastrophic national implications. He criticized Delhi's understanding of Punjab, highlighting its unique ethos and culture. Tewari advocated for a strategic border policy, emphasizing Punjab's significance as a border state prone to external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025