EU Stands Firm: A Steel Showdown with the U.S.

The European Union has vowed to respond assertively to the United States' recent decision to impose import tariffs on European steel and aluminum, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She expressed her deep regret over the U.S.'s decision in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the tariffs on the EU's exports 'unjustified.'

Von der Leyen assured that the EU would not let the issue go unanswered, highlighting the potential for escalating trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)