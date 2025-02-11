Left Menu

Remembering the Architect: Tributes to Manmohan Singh in West Bengal Assembly

In the West Bengal Assembly, leaders paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his role in saving India's economy and his contributions as an economist and statesman. The assembly adjourned after condolences for Singh and other notable figures who recently passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:59 IST
In a heartfelt session, the West Bengal Assembly paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his pivotal role in reviving India's faltering economy. Singh, who passed away on December 26, was remembered for his economic acumen and political prowess.

Sovandev Chatterjee, West Bengal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, emphasized Singh's credit in steering the economic growth during turbulent times. Minister Manas Bhuniya recalled Singh's humility and expertise, offering personal anecdotes of the former PM's hospitable nature.

BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh and Speaker Biman Banerjee also expressed admiration for Singh's contributions. The assembly was adjourned after offering condolences to several recently deceased, including Singh, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, and filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

