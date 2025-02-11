Remembering the Architect: Tributes to Manmohan Singh in West Bengal Assembly

In a heartfelt session, the West Bengal Assembly paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his pivotal role in reviving India's faltering economy. Singh, who passed away on December 26, was remembered for his economic acumen and political prowess.

Sovandev Chatterjee, West Bengal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, emphasized Singh's credit in steering the economic growth during turbulent times. Minister Manas Bhuniya recalled Singh's humility and expertise, offering personal anecdotes of the former PM's hospitable nature.

BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh and Speaker Biman Banerjee also expressed admiration for Singh's contributions. The assembly was adjourned after offering condolences to several recently deceased, including Singh, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, and filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)