Trump Rolls Back Environmental Standards

Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to revert to previous standards for light bulbs, toilets, and other water-using appliances. This move follows his executive order encouraging the use of plastic drinking straws and represents a shift away from stricter environmental measures implemented by his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:18 IST
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a plan to revert to older standards for light bulbs, toilets, and other water-consuming appliances. This decision came a day after endorsing plastic straws and retracting plans to limit single-use plastics.

Trump directed Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Lee Zeldin to revive water standards from his previous term, impacting appliances like sinks and dishwashers. On his social media platform, Trump called these measures 'common sense' and expressed eagerness to sign the orders.

This shift marks a departure from President Joe Biden's stricter environmental policies, including water usage caps for household appliances. Trump's rollback is part of a broader reduction in environmental commitments under the Republican administration.

