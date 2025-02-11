Left Menu

Congress Revamps Leadership in Odisha

The Congress party has appointed Bhakta Charan Das as the new president of its Odisha unit, aiming for organizational revival. The move follows the dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee after poor election results under former president Sarat Pattanayak. Congress seeks to enhance focus on state units this year.

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Bhakta Charan Das as the new president of its Odisha unit, marking a strategic move to revitalize the party's regional influence.

The decision comes after the dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee last July by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, following the party's disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state. Sarat Pattanayak was the president at the time of dissolution.

This appointment is part of Congress's broader strategy to focus on strengthening its organization at the state level, with the aim of achieving better electoral outcomes in future contests.

