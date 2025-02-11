Rajnath Singh's Witty Advice to Karnataka's Recuperating CM Siddaramaiah
During the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh humorously advised Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who's recovering from a knee injury, to stay cautious of political hurdles. Siddaramaiah faces political challenges, including speculation about an internal leadership change and a controversial site allotment case.
During the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered humorous advice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is recuperating from a knee injury, to be mindful of 'stumbling blocks everywhere' in politics.
Singh expressed optimism that Siddaramaiah would overcome his challenges, having already navigated many to become the state's leader. The Chief Minister's recent knee trouble had friends and colleagues concerned, though his speedy recovery was evident as he attended the summit.
On the political scene, Siddaramaiah is dealing with speculation regarding leadership changes and a site allotment controversy involving his wife. Despite internal pressures and demands from party colleagues, particularly for a rotational Chief Minister arrangement, Siddaramaiah remains firmly in his post.
