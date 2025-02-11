Steve Bannon's Guilty Plea: The Border Wall Fundraising Scandal

In a significant legal development, former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon has pleaded guilty to a fraud charge in New York state court on Tuesday. The charge relates to his involvement in a fundraising campaign for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon, who is 71, received a sentence of three years of conditional release, thus circumventing a jail term.

Previously charged with money laundering and conspiracy, Bannon faced accusations of misleading donors who contributed over $15 million to a private fundraising initiative dubbed "We Build the Wall." This campaign occurred during Trump's first presidential term. As part of his sentencing conditions, Bannon will be restricted from holding any position in New York-based nonprofits for three years and is prohibited from utilizing or selling donor information acquired through the scheme.

Outside the courthouse, Bannon avoided discussing his legal entanglement, turning instead to criticize Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Despite James not being involved in this specific case, Bannon urged former attorney general Pam Bondi to initiate investigations into both, labeling them as threats to Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)