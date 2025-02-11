Trump Appoints New DEA Chief Amidst Previous Withdrawal Challenges
U.S. President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social his selection of Terry Cole as the new head of the Drug Enforcement Administration. This decision follows the withdrawal of two previously nominated candidates for the DEA leadership role.
In a notable political move, President Donald Trump declared Terry Cole as his choice to lead the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, an appointment confirmed through a Truth Social post on Tuesday.
The appointment comes after two of Trump's earlier nominations for the DEA administrator role were halted due to candidate withdrawals.
This development marks a significant step in shaping the leadership team within the Department of Justice's anti-drug agency.
