Left Menu

Pentagon Spending Scrutiny: Hegseth Backs Musk's Defense Audit

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports increasing defense spending despite an upcoming audit by Elon Musk's DOGE to identify waste at the Pentagon. Concerns exist over Musk's involvement due to potential conflicts of interest. Hegseth assures no detriment to military capabilities, emphasizing the need for efficient defense budgeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:22 IST
Pentagon Spending Scrutiny: Hegseth Backs Musk's Defense Audit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid plans to bolster U.S. defense spending, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed confidence in an audit led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at uncovering inefficiencies at the Pentagon.

Despite potential conflicts of interest due to Musk's existing contracts with the Department of Defense, Hegseth underscored the importance of maintaining the country's operational capabilities.

Concerns were raised by various political parties and civil service unions over Musk's expertise and the risk of compromising classified programs, yet Hegseth maintained that the Pentagon's mission to deter and win wars remains undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025