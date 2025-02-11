Pentagon Spending Scrutiny: Hegseth Backs Musk's Defense Audit

Amid plans to bolster U.S. defense spending, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed confidence in an audit led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at uncovering inefficiencies at the Pentagon.

Despite potential conflicts of interest due to Musk's existing contracts with the Department of Defense, Hegseth underscored the importance of maintaining the country's operational capabilities.

Concerns were raised by various political parties and civil service unions over Musk's expertise and the risk of compromising classified programs, yet Hegseth maintained that the Pentagon's mission to deter and win wars remains undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)