Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan: Opposition from Jordan's King
During a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, Donald Trump reiterated his plan to take control of Gaza, proposing that Jordan and Egypt house displaced Palestinians. This proposal has faced opposition from King Abdullah, highlighting the regional complexity and potential risks, including threats to peace and stability.
In a high-stakes meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, former U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his contentious plan to seize control of Gaza, suggesting Jordan and Egypt would accommodate displaced Palestinian populations. The proposal quickly triggered discomfort and opposition from King Abdullah, underscoring the regional sensitivity.
Trump's envisioned transformation of Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East' met with fierce criticism, as it omits the Palestinians' right to return to their homes. With both nations reliant on U.S. support, it's a calculated gamble in Middle East diplomacy, risking regional harmony.
While Trump insists the plan will foster peace and economic growth, Jordan and other Arab countries are apprehensive. Trump's determination faces a challenging road ahead, with ongoing tensions among major parties, including Israel and Hamas, making a path to peace elusive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Gaza
- Jordan
- King Abdullah
- Middle East
- Palestinians
- displaced
- Israel
- Hamas
- peace
ALSO READ
Human Rights Experts Warn of Escalating Israeli Military Actions in West Bank: Urge Global Action to Protect Palestinians
India's Expanding Footprint in the Middle East
India-Middle East: Strategic Ties and Opportunities
Airlines Resume Flights Amid Middle East Ceasefire
Barn Owls: A Symbol of Peace and Conservation in the Middle East