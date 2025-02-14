Vice President's Call to Europe: Halt Illegal Migration

Vice President JD Vance has issued a strong appeal to European officials, pressing them to address the pressing issue of illegal migration. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Vance emphasized the need for immediate action to curb the influx of unvetted immigrants into Europe.

Vance argued that the European electorate did not support policies that effectively opened the 'floodgates' to millions of migrants. He underscored this point by highlighting the disconnect between the public's expectations and the current immigration dynamics.

In a broader critique of Europe's current climate, Vance also took aim at what he views as the continent's suppression of free speech, warning that such actions put fundamental freedoms at risk. His comments reflect a growing concern about the balance between security and rights in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)