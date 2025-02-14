Left Menu

Vice President's Call to Europe: Halt Illegal Migration

Vice President JD Vance addressed European leaders, urging action against illegal migration in his Munich Security Conference speech. He criticized Europe for limiting free speech and expressed concerns over increased, unvetted immigration, asserting that the European public didn't vote for such policies.

Updated: 14-02-2025 19:43 IST
  Germany

Vice President JD Vance has issued a strong appeal to European officials, pressing them to address the pressing issue of illegal migration. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Vance emphasized the need for immediate action to curb the influx of unvetted immigrants into Europe.

Vance argued that the European electorate did not support policies that effectively opened the 'floodgates' to millions of migrants. He underscored this point by highlighting the disconnect between the public's expectations and the current immigration dynamics.

In a broader critique of Europe's current climate, Vance also took aim at what he views as the continent's suppression of free speech, warning that such actions put fundamental freedoms at risk. His comments reflect a growing concern about the balance between security and rights in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

