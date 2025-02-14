Left Menu

Zelenskyy Seeks Common Ground with Trump and Putin Amidst NATO and European Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin only after negotiating a plan with then-US President Trump. Zelenskyy emphasizes Trump's role in resolving the Ukrainian conflict. The Trump administration's approach to NATO and potential peace agreements with Russia is causing concern among European nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin only after a common plan is worked out with US President Trump. Indicating Trump's pivotal role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Zelenskyy expressed his belief that reaching an accord with Russia is dependent on Trump's involvement.

Meanwhile, apprehensions mount in Europe, especially after a speech delivered by US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference questioning European policies on issues like free speech and illegal migration. Observations suggest these uncertainties stem from Trump's foreign policy direction, which significantly impacts NATO and European stability.

NATO members are encouraged to increase their defense spending, with Vance advocating for more burden-sharing to address US priorities. As Europe responds, tensions remain at high stakes following a recent Russian drone strike in Ukraine. The potential sanctions against Russia if a peace deal isn't reached highlight the diplomatic balancing act at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

