BJP's Commitment to Slum Dwellers' Promises in Delhi
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva promises to fulfill poll promises to slum dwellers after the party's election victory. He thanks BJP workers for their role in the successful 'Jhuggi Vistarak' campaign and emphasizes the party's commitment to addressing the issues faced by slum residents.
Updated: 14-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:24 IST
Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, has reaffirmed the party's pledge to honor its election promises to slum dwellers following its triumphant victory in the assembly elections.
The strategic 'Jhuggi Vistarak' campaign played an instrumental role in this success, with Sachdeva extending heartfelt thanks to BJP activists involved in the outreach initiative launched in 2019.
The BJP's ongoing engagement with slum communities underscores its commitment to eradicate corruption and deliver on promises, ensuring positive change for the city's underprivileged areas.
