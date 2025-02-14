Kyiv and Washington's Critical Mineral Deal Talks

Ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Washington aim to establish a critical mineral agreement, following recent discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Vice-President JD Vance. This potential deal remains under scrutiny as both parties work on finalizing pivotal details, Ukrainian delegation members disclosed.

The Ukrainian delegation, committed to earning U.S. support for resolving its conflict with Russia, submitted its well-crafted mineral deal proposals to Washington. This move signifies the intricate diplomatic efforts being undertaken to secure beneficial agreements with international allies.

As Kyiv looks to reinforce its strategic position, the discussions reflect an endeavor to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to provide backing, marking a significant step in Ukraine's ongoing campaign to end hostilities with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)