Lula's Plummeting Popularity: A New Challenge for Brazil's Premier

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is facing a significant setback as his government's approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low.

According to a recent Datafolha poll, the approval rate now stands at 24%, down from 35% in December. Disapproval has risen to 41%, adding pressure on Lula.

The survey, conducted with 2,007 voters, indicates Lula's ongoing struggle to regain the broad popularity that characterized his previous terms. The findings mark a challenging period for the leftist leader, whose approval has not surpassed 40% since 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)