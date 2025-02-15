Left Menu

Lula's Plummeting Popularity: A New Challenge for Brazil's Premier

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government approval rating fell to 24%, with disapproval rising to 41%, marking his worst performance across three terms. Datafolha's poll highlights Lula's struggle to regain past popularity. The survey of 2,007 voters shows a significant dip in public support.

15-02-2025
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is facing a significant setback as his government's approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low.

According to a recent Datafolha poll, the approval rate now stands at 24%, down from 35% in December. Disapproval has risen to 41%, adding pressure on Lula.

The survey, conducted with 2,007 voters, indicates Lula's ongoing struggle to regain the broad popularity that characterized his previous terms. The findings mark a challenging period for the leftist leader, whose approval has not surpassed 40% since 2023.

