Lula's Plummeting Popularity: A New Challenge for Brazil's Premier
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government approval rating fell to 24%, with disapproval rising to 41%, marking his worst performance across three terms. Datafolha's poll highlights Lula's struggle to regain past popularity. The survey of 2,007 voters shows a significant dip in public support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 01:41 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is facing a significant setback as his government's approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low.
According to a recent Datafolha poll, the approval rate now stands at 24%, down from 35% in December. Disapproval has risen to 41%, adding pressure on Lula.
The survey, conducted with 2,007 voters, indicates Lula's ongoing struggle to regain the broad popularity that characterized his previous terms. The findings mark a challenging period for the leftist leader, whose approval has not surpassed 40% since 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE President Visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi: A Gesture of Connection
UAE Leaders Congratulate Syria's New Transitional President
UAE Leaders Congratulate Syrian President for Transitional Role
UP Government Enforces Equal Experience for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims, Suspends Cop for Misconduct
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Visits Representative Al Suwaidi to Foster Social Values