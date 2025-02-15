Left Menu

Student-Led Charge Against Corruption Ignites Serbian Town

University students spearhead protests against corruption in Serbia, after a fatal construction incident. The arrival of students in Kragujevac, greeted with celebration, marks ongoing unrest against President Vucic's administration. Demonstrations demand transparency about the incident and stricter accountability from political leaders.

Updated: 15-02-2025 03:17 IST
Student-Led Charge Against Corruption Ignites Serbian Town
  • Country:
  • Serbia

University students in Serbia, leading ongoing protests against government corruption, were warmly welcomed as they reached Kragujevac ahead of a significant rally. The demonstration, rooted in outrage over a fatal structural collapse, illustrates mounting public dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's regime.

In Kragujevac, thousands gathered to greet the students, who have been pivotal in galvanizing anti-corruption efforts. The protests were sparked by the deadly collapse of a train station canopy last November, blamed on shoddy renovation linked to corruption.

Despite Vucic's attempts to discredit the student movement, the protests have become a symbol of the public's desire for transparency and reform. As tensions rise, the call for accountability grows louder, with students and citizens banding together for change.

