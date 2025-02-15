Student-Led Charge Against Corruption Ignites Serbian Town

University students in Serbia, leading ongoing protests against government corruption, were warmly welcomed as they reached Kragujevac ahead of a significant rally. The demonstration, rooted in outrage over a fatal structural collapse, illustrates mounting public dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's regime.

In Kragujevac, thousands gathered to greet the students, who have been pivotal in galvanizing anti-corruption efforts. The protests were sparked by the deadly collapse of a train station canopy last November, blamed on shoddy renovation linked to corruption.

Despite Vucic's attempts to discredit the student movement, the protests have become a symbol of the public's desire for transparency and reform. As tensions rise, the call for accountability grows louder, with students and citizens banding together for change.

