Trump's Controversial Proposal: The Unfolding Gaza Crisis

President Donald Trump proposes a firm U.S. stance on Gaza amid a fragile ceasefire. He suggests a U.S. takeover while calling for the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas. Israel's assault has resulted in significant casualties and accusations of genocide, sparking international debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 03:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump on Friday stressed the need for a tough approach on Gaza, advocating for a controversial U.S. takeover. As the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile, Trump has demanded the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas by Saturday.

The conflict has seen the release of some hostages on both sides, but human rights groups have expressed grave concerns over the conditions faced by detainees. Trump's comments came amid a backdrop of intense violence that has claimed the lives of over 48,000 Palestinians since October 2023, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The ongoing strife, triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel in early October, has raised allegations of genocide against Israel. International bodies condemned Trump's proposed Gaza takeover as ethnic cleansing, fueling heated global discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

