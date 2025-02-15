Delhi's Recruitment Overhaul: BJP's Promises and Plans

With the BJP coming to power, the Delhi government is re-evaluating its workforce, as departments compile lists of contractual and short-term staff. This move signals a possible change in recruitment strategies.

After securing victory in the Assembly polls against AAP, the BJP is preparing to form its government in the capital.

The General Administration Department of Delhi recently requested details on all contractual employees, aiming to consolidate this information for further use. This aligns with BJP's election promises to create new job opportunities and initiatives for Delhi's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)