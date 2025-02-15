Left Menu

Delhi's Recruitment Overhaul: BJP's Promises and Plans

Amid BJP's ascent to power in Delhi, the government is evaluating its contractual workforce, indicating a potential recruitment policy shift. The BJP aims to provide 50,000 jobs and 20 lakh employment opportunities, as outlined in its manifesto, while also potentially introducing a governance program for youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:53 IST
Delhi's Recruitment Overhaul: BJP's Promises and Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the BJP coming to power, the Delhi government is re-evaluating its workforce, as departments compile lists of contractual and short-term staff. This move signals a possible change in recruitment strategies.

After securing victory in the Assembly polls against AAP, the BJP is preparing to form its government in the capital.

The General Administration Department of Delhi recently requested details on all contractual employees, aiming to consolidate this information for further use. This aligns with BJP's election promises to create new job opportunities and initiatives for Delhi's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025