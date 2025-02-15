Delhi's Recruitment Overhaul: BJP's Promises and Plans
Amid BJP's ascent to power in Delhi, the government is evaluating its contractual workforce, indicating a potential recruitment policy shift. The BJP aims to provide 50,000 jobs and 20 lakh employment opportunities, as outlined in its manifesto, while also potentially introducing a governance program for youth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
With the BJP coming to power, the Delhi government is re-evaluating its workforce, as departments compile lists of contractual and short-term staff. This move signals a possible change in recruitment strategies.
After securing victory in the Assembly polls against AAP, the BJP is preparing to form its government in the capital.
The General Administration Department of Delhi recently requested details on all contractual employees, aiming to consolidate this information for further use. This aligns with BJP's election promises to create new job opportunities and initiatives for Delhi's youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- BJP
- recruitment
- government
- contractual
- employment
- youth
- jobs
- policy
- manifesto
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paraguay Sets Sights on Youth Olympics with 2030 Hosting Bid
Union Budget 2025-26: A Populist Approach for Youth and Women Focus
Govt to launch rural prosperity, resilience programme focussing on youth, women and farmers, says FM.
Tharoor Criticizes Budget: Urges Focus on Unemployment Amid Tax Cuts
India's Tourism Boom: Unveiling Employment-Led Growth Initiatives