Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0: A Cultural Bridge Strengthening 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The event, coinciding with the Mahakumbh, aims to reinforce national unity by bridging cultural and regional divides, drawing millions of devotees to Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0. He hailed the event as a significant step towards realizing the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The initiative, held at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, underscores efforts to strengthen cultural unity across the nation.

Adityanath emphasized the scale of Mahakumbh, where over 51 crore devotees participated in rituals at the Triveni Sangam, highlighting the spiritual and cultural unity beyond regional and caste divisions. The UP CM remarked on the unmatched scale of Mahakumbh, aligning it with the objectives of Kashi Tamil Sangamam to foster deeper connections.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to Maharishi Agastya for historically linking northern and southern India through cultural and linguistic bridges. By intertwining Kashi's ancient heritage with Tamil culture, the event echoes Prime Minister Modi's call for a united India. Adityanath concluded with a welcome to attendees while inspecting Varanasi's ghats and offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

