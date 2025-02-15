Europe's Security Dilemma: Tough Choices Ahead

At the Munich Security Conference, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot highlighted the critical steps Europe must take to secure its future.

Barrot stressed the importance of preparing for challenging decisions and unforeseen sacrifices to address the looming threats to the continent's safety.

In discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Barrot noted that the U.S. is still formulating its approach to the Ukraine crisis.

